Looking Back 2022: In Kapurthala, Kali Bein still choked, Kanjli headed for revival

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, December 28

“Guru Nanak Sahib de jo charan choh prapat nadiya nale, je oh vi nahi bacha sake, fer apne lakh lahnat hai. Fer tan eho jehiyan kursiyan ki karniyan. Ajj Kali Bein da pani peeta hai. Bara sukooon mileya ki kise vele Guru Nanak Sahib pinde si - asi ohna di charnan di dhoor de tinke de vi varbar nahi. Sannu ose pavittar Bein chon pani peen da muka mileya.

(If we aren’t able to save even the rivers and rivulets touched by the feet of Guru Nanak, we deserve to be cursed. What will we do with such a chair (power)? Today I drank the water of the holy Kali Bein. It gave me much comfort that I drank the same water which Guru Nanak Sahib (the first Sikh Guru) used to drink. We are not even equal to a particle of the dust of the Guru’s feet.).”

On July 17, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said these words as he drank the water of the Holy Kali Bein, while visiting his party-nominated Rajya Sabha member Balbir Singh Seechewal, on the 22nd anniversary of the kar sewa of the Holy Kali Bein at Sultanpur Lodhi. The TDS (Total Dissolved Solids) value of the water in the water that day was 221 (as seen in the measuring metre held to the camera by environmentalist Seechewal) considered 'good'. Two days later, the CM had to be hospitalised following a stomach ache.

The CM's visit had also come within a fortnight of the Kali Bein throwing up dead fishes after aquatic life was choked due to lack of release of adequate water in the Bein — a matter flagged by Seechewal.

The royal city of Kapurthala is synonymous with the Holy Kali Bein and the Kanjli Wetland (the only Ramsar Site in Doaba region). The holy town of Sultanpur Lodhi is in Kapurthala. While the cleaning and kar sewa of the 'Babe Nanak Di Bein' is Seechewal's claim to fame, ironically, despite the environmentalist having revived the rivulet, the rampant development and persistent pollution in Kapurthala once again began threatening it. Its banks have been overtaken by rampant development and sewage wastes continue to be thrown into it.

Meanwhile, concerted efforts began to revive Kanjli Wetland. In April 2022, after 20 years, the district administration of Kapurthala organised the 'Baisakhi Mela' at Kanjli in a bid to revive the tradition. In October, Kar Sewa on Kanjli began again to cleanse it from hyacinth - with Seechewal at the forefront of the efforts. Ensuring the 'return of migratory birds' to the wetland was the primary aim of the cleansing efforts.

As a result, four kinds of migratory birds have started coming to the wetland - this year would be decisive and critical to the revival of Doaba's only Ramsar site.

Meanwhile, the civic image of Kapurthala also took a beating as the city was marred with garbage problem and crime and drug peddling also remained major peeves for residents. With no designated garbage dump allocated to the city - spots like a site near the Old Courts, rear end of the state gurdwara and Randhir School, spot near the Ahuja Sweet Shop, etc. have become eyesores.

Crimes that shook district

On April 14, Ravi Gill a Kapurthala resident, was set on fire at the Kapurthala City police station (as per the FIR), while he was trying to escape from some people chasing him. Before his death he had alleged that he was being harassed for trying to save his wife from for prostitution. Several of the 11 people named in the case had been arrested by the Kapurthala police by April 20.

In September, a daring robbery was committed in the wee hours, unidentified persons struck at a bank at Fattu Dhinga in Kapurthala and decamped with Rs 38 lakh. The robbers were arrested a month ago.

Dengue stung Panchhat

Panchhat Block in Kapurthala hogged the limelight this year for an early spate of dengue cases when the matter was taken up by Panchhat village sarpanch Harjit Singh with visiting Rural Development Minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal during his October 29 visit to Phagwara.