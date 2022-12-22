 Looking Back 2022: Law and order crumbles, almost every month major crimes jolted Jalandhar : The Tribune India

Looking Back 2022: Law and order crumbles, almost every month major crimes jolted Jalandhar

Change of police chiefs, murder and rape remained highlights of the year resulting in public outcry and keeping the police department on its toes

Looking Back 2022: Law and order crumbles, almost every month major crimes jolted Jalandhar

The suspect in triple murder case in police custody. Gunman Mandeep Singh, Trader Timmy Chawla, Sandeep Nangal Ambian



Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, December 21

Be it the broad daylight killing of international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian by armed assailants, the carjacking of a man’s BMW from the posh Model Town locality, brutal killing of a nurse at a private hospital, rape of a 75-year-old elderly woman or the recent double murder of Nakodar-based businessman Timmy Chawla and his gunman Mandeep Singh, the year gone by is going to be remembered by the Jalandhar police for many wrong reasons.

Since the very beginning of this year, the cops remained on their toes. The unabated instances of robberies, snatchings, rise of gangsters and gang wars, firing incidents etc all proved to be a big headache for the department. In January, two miscreants snatched a BMW car of a city-based businessman at gunpoint from outside Hot Drive in the Model Town locality.

Close on the heels of this incident came another carjacking incident in which some unidentified armed robbers snatched a Hyundai Creta from a doctor near Johal market. Though the police managed to crack these cases within some days, the incidents instilled a sense of insecurity among the residents.

The city also witnessed some heinous crimes this year. A nine-year-old girl was brutally raped by a 35-year-old man in Kartarpur, who allegedly took her to the fields on the pretext of giving her a papaya. Not just this, the year 2022 also proved that the city is no longer safe for women. The most shocking incident of the year remained the rape of a 75-year-old woman, who had no arms. An auto driver raped the elderly woman in a secluded area near Rama Mandi, that too in the afternoon.

Incidents of other crimes too had been on the rise this year. A number of innocent people lost their lives due to gang wars. The most dreadful were the killing of kabaddi player Ambian during a kabaddi match in Nakodar, a triple murder at Shiv Nagar besides the murder of the businessman and his gunman.

The frequent instances of attack, theft, robbery and snatching in broad daylight also didn’t fail to grab media attention and forced residents to stay indoors. Some of these cases include the attack on Congress leader Deepak and AAP worker Rakesh Mahajan outside their houses in Shiv Nagar at Basti Danishmanda and Killa Mohalla, respectively. The firing incidents reported at Gopal Nagar, Mohalla Satran, Basti Sheikh, Dolphin Hotel and the attack on an employee of Cantonment Board by over 10 men with sharp-edged weapons at Dussehra Ground besides daylight robberies in which cash and gold worth lakhs were stolen from houses and Rs 13 lakh stolen from UCO Bank also brought a bad name to the police. Lack of vigil was quoted to be one of the main reasons behind these incidents.

Moreover, police commissioners were also changed in the city within a short span. At the start of 2022, Naunihal Singh was the CP. However, in April Gurpreet Singh Toor took charge as the head of the police force. However, he could render his services only for two months, and in June, Gursharan Singh Sandhu was named as the Jalandhar CP. Then again, last month, S Boopathi replaced Sandhu to be the new CP of Jalandhar city.

Apart from facing the wrath of residents over the deteriorating law and order situation, the police department was also forced to deal with embarrassment after the videos of its cops beating one another using a baton and hurling abuses on demolition drive victims went viral over the social media.

Lows & Highs

  • Murder of Sandeep Nangal Ambian, Timmy Chawla and others
  • Five hardcore criminals including two members of Aman-Fateh gang nabbed
  • Frequent carjacking cases, firing incidents, snatching incidents, robberies and thefts
  • Gangster Pancham Noor, his two aides landed in police net
  • Four CPs changed in city
  • Special cyber fraud awareness drive
  • No major drug haul busted by city police
  • Crackdown on illegal travel agents, recovery of over 500 passports
  • Viral video of cop beating another cop, senior officer hurling abuses on a man at Latifpura
  • n Vigil increased at PPR post, increase in hooliganism
  • n Majority of the search-and-cordon operations including the Qazi Mandi one failed as no major recoveries were made
  • n Fake vehicle registration scam busted by Vigilance Bureau, besides a number of police officers nabbed red-handed while taking bribes

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

Audio clip featuring Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan in 'phone sex' goes viral; his party calls it 'fake'

2
Nation

3 cases of Omicron subvariant BF.7, driving China's covid surge, detected in India

3
Trending

Rahul Gandhi angrily pushes down phone of party worker trying to click selfie with him; video goes viral

4
Coronavirus EXPLAINER

All you need to know about BF.7 Omicron sub-variant that has triggered fresh Covid fears

5
Nation

Govt reviews Covid situation; advises people to mask up, get vaccinated; no change in international air travel norms yet

6
Brand Connect

KetoFitastic Keto ACV Gummies Review - Is Keto Fitastic ACV Keto Gummy Brand Scam or Legit?

7
Brand Connect

Be Informed - Trisha Yearwood Weight Loss Gummies Reviews SCAM FEEDBACK ALERT 2023!

8
FIFA 2022

Argentina's FIFA World Cup champions airlifted in helicopters as fans swarm team bus

9
Punjab

Karamjeet Singh elected as president of ad hoc Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee

10
Trending

Watch: Canadian Sikh dancer grooves to dhol beats at -40ºC in snow ridden wilds, netizens impressed

Don't Miss

View All
Rahul Gandhi angrily pushes down party worker’s phone trying to take selfie; video goes viral
Trending

Rahul Gandhi angrily pushes down phone of party worker trying to click selfie with him; video goes viral

Chances of white Xmas brighten, hoteliers elated
Himachal

Chances of white Xmas brighten, hoteliers elated

4,589 killed in over 5K mishaps last year in Punjab
Punjab

4,589 killed in over 5K mishaps last year in Punjab

60 pc of China, 10 pc of earth's population to be infected by Covid in next 90 days; deaths likely to be in millions: Epidemiologist
World

Epidemiologist predicts 60% of China, 10% of world population to be infected by covid in next 3 months, deaths in millions

Dense fog engulfs North India; zero visibility in Bhatinda and Amritsar, rail, road traffic hit
Punjab

Dense fog engulfs north India; zero visibility in Bathinda and Amritsar; rail and road traffic hit

Dense fog envelops region, rail, road traffic hit; IMD issues five-day alert
Delhi

Dense fog envelops region, rail, road traffic hit; IMD issues five-day alert

Bathinda shivers at 2.6° C
Bathinda

Bathinda shivers at 2.6° C

Deepika Padukone’s FIFA World Cup outfit draws netizens ire; ‘why is she dressed like a duffel bag?’ ask fans
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone’s FIFA World Cup outfit draws netizens ire; ‘why is she dressed like a duffel bag?’ ask fans

Top News

As highly transmissible Chinese Omicron strains BA.5.2 and BF.7 spread like wildfire; Indian govt tells states to conduct genome sequencing of samples

As highly transmissible Chinese Omicron strains BA.5.2 and BF.7 spread like wildfire, PM Modi to review covid situation in India today

Indian govt tells states to conduct genome-sequencing of sam...

BSF shoots down drone in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

BSF shoots down drone in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

The unmanned aerial vehicle is downed by firing at 8pm on We...

Chinese singer brutally trolled for purposely infecting herself with Covid ahead of New Year’s Eve concert

Chinese singer brutally trolled for purposely infecting herself with Covid ahead of New Year’s Eve concert

Jane said that she had visited the homes of ‘sheep’ - a term...

Dense fog in region disrupts road, rail traffic; zero visibility in Punjab’s Bathinda

Dense fog in region disrupts road, rail traffic; zero visibility in Punjab’s Bathinda

A railway spokesperson says 20 trains are running late by on...

Arvind Panagariya cautions against cutting trade ties with China

Arvind Panagariya cautions against cutting trade ties with China

Suggests that India should try to enter into free trade agre...


Cities

View All

BSF shoots down drone in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

BSF shoots down drone in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

BSF recovers 4.3-kg heroin along International Border

Passport office in Amritsar to stay open this Saturday

Stretch of problems: Railway crossing near hospital troubles commuters, patients with traffic jams in Amritsar

Tangled Mess: Wires dangle dangerously over houses, shops in Amritsar

Zero visibility in Bathinda as fog engulfs northern states

Zero visibility in Bathinda as fog engulfs northern states

Fully fenced 3 lanes at Chandigarh railway station to ease rush

Fully fenced 3 lanes at Chandigarh railway station to ease rush

Chandigarh Estate Office doubles daily appointment slots to 48

Chandigarh MC plans 20% subsidy for ‘zero waste’ weddings

RT-PCR test must for patients at hospitals in Chandigarh

AAP stages walkout from F&CC meeting of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation

2,800-kg drugs destroyed

2,800-kg drugs destroyed

Delhi Excise scam: ED files charge sheet; levels allegations against Telangana CM’s daughter K Kavitha

Government will ensure 24x7 water supply in Delhi: Manish Sisodia

Delhi Police detain protesting UPSC aspirants

Delhi HC to Centre: Spell out stand on BIS as national standards body

After ‘decline’ in population, Jalandhar civic body to conduct sample survey

After ‘decline’ in population, Jalandhar civic body to conduct sample survey

3 fractional doses for kids from January1: SMO

Jalandhar girl Japsimran Kaur wins Rs 50 lakh at Kaun Banega Crorepati-Junior

Harivallabh Sangeet Sammelan: Young artistes enthral audience

Second term for BJP local unit chief

8 structures razed on ‘encroached’ land along Buddha Nullah by Ludhiana MC

8 structures razed on ‘encroached’ land along Buddha Nullah by Ludhiana MC

War on drugs: 854 held in 646 NDPS cases with huge cache in Ludhiana

Three rob mobile shopkeeper at Hussainpura village, fire gunshots

25-kg ganja seized, Bihar native arrested in Ludhiana

Man nabbed for killing wife

No respite from monkey menace in Patiala, rehabilitation project in limbo

No respite from monkey menace in Patiala, rehabilitation project in limbo

‘Transporting coal through rail-ship-rail route illogical’

Hockey meet: Defending champions Corps of Signals, RCF Kapurthala advance

Fatehgarh Sahib District Administration develops QR code for Jor Mela info

STUTI programme concludes