Looking forward: ‘It is always Mehatpur which suffers due to floods’

Dr Amarjit Thind, a doctor-turned-politician, is a native of Mehatpur area of flood-ravaged Shahkot. He has been organising medical camps for the villagers. He shared with Jalandhar Tribune his insight into the recent flood problem.

“I have been serving the community here since the last two floods in 2008 and 2019. But the impact of floods this time seems to be prolonged as they came in early July and its effect would be felt till the end of September. One main reason for this is the fact that the embankments have been damaged so much that it is taking very long to plug them all.

Other than the 925-feet breach at dhussi bundh in Gatta Mundi Kasu village, the impact of breach in the advance bundh at Yusufpur Darewal village is also being felt. Our area has got sandwiched between Sutlej and Beas, both of which are in spate at the moment. The floodwaters are not receding as it did in August 2019 as the Beas water was then not flowing this side. Rainfall almost daily is adding to the woes of the affected villagers.

The villagers are alleging that successive governments have done nothing for them. Time and again, they have been demanding that the embankments be strengthened by way of a metalled road but the authorities have not paid heed. It is always this area of Shahkot which suffers. The reason for this is that the department is not using spurs along the river sides. Since the river embankment along Mehatpur and Mulewal Khera has been strengthened with stones, no breach occurs that side.

To add to their woes, the base of the silt-ridden Gidderpindi rail bridge just a little ahead acts as a barrier to the river and waters hit back at its sides causing damage. Till these problems are resolved, the poor villagers are bound to get affected repeatedly. The irony is that the government is sending school principals to Singapore though the actual need is to send the drainage staff to either Europe or China from where they can learn the techniques of channelising rivers.

On my part, I am doing my bit by donating ORS packets, mosquito nets and mosquito repellants. I am also organising awareness camps to help villagers keep a check on dengue.