Looking forward: Permanent solution holds the key

Mukhtiar Singh, a farmer from Mundi Cholian says floods have destroyed their lives and things will only get right if there is a permanent solution to this problem. He spoke to Jalandhar Tribune and shared his plight.

“We were still recovering from the losses suffered in the 2019 floods. The recent floods against destroyed everything and now we do not know how we will manage. I took a huge amount of loan and sold my combines to build a house at a higher place so that we remain safe, because all our belongings were ruined. I am still in debt and do not know when I will get out of it. The government is also not going to help us come out of the debt,” Mukhtiar said.

“We are small farmers and do not own much land. The government must do something to help us. If there is no proper solution, floods will continue to wreck havoc on our lives again and again,” he said.

(As told to Aakanksha N. Bhardwaj)