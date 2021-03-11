Circus losing sheen

Once the most popular form of family entertainment, the Indian circus struggles to survive in this digital era. Tribune correspondent Avneet Kaur and lensman Sarabjit Singh watch the act of high-spirited acrobats who are keeping this art alive and believe that this show must go on

Circus losing sheen

There was a time when circus was a major form of spectator entertainment in the country and attracted huge attention whenever they arrived in a city. People then used to make a beeline to buy the tickets, so that they can enjoy the amazing performances of artistes, animals and the clowns with their families.

An acrobat dressed as a Spiderman

Cut to now, there is no tiger or elephant and hardly any crowd. More than 25 artistes are performing for three shows in a day, and nearly 15 persons are helping them as backstage crew. Over 400 chairs were put, but there were only 15-20 viewers. The Royal Circus is in town!

Another one tries to balance himself on one hand.

Though the history of the circus in India has always been a continuous struggle for existence, the animal welfare concerns, Covid pandemic and lockdown woes have steadily chipped away at the foundations of the industry.

Playing with Fire A stuntman blows fire from his mouth.

The daredevilry, the grand parades of colour, pomp, clowns and performing animals, acrobats jumping through hoops of fire, the nerve-wracking stunts on motorcycles and jeeps and other tempting feats of human skills and discipline, which used to be the only live entertainment for children, has now become a thing of past for most people.

All these things now seem less magical to a generation of children which is surrounded by numerous online streaming platforms, video games, multiplayer online role-playing games and loads of other entertainment options.

With eyes glued to the stage, a family enjoys the breath-taking performances by circus players.

Not only has the rise of other modern entertainment means, but ban on the use of animals and employment of children less than 18 years of age has pushed circus industry on the verge of extinction. A dwindling audience, high rate of entertainment and other taxes, lack of governmental patronage and escalating establishment costs have led artistes to face empty chairs, thus making it extremely difficult for them to earn a livelihood. However, despite so many odds stacked against it, some optimistic circus companies and artistes believe that nothing can replace the circus and the industry will rise from the ashes.

A circus is incomplete without the famous flying jhoola act.
Clowns take the audience on a laughing riot.

An acrobat spins a bunch of hula hoops around her waist.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Principal has sex with teacher in Chhattisgarh school; suspended after video gets leaked

2
Punjab

Punjab announces amnesty scheme for public transporters

3
Nation

Tina Dabi's wedding pictures out; it was a simple ceremony with close ones in attendance

4
Chandigarh

Punjab Congress chief Raja Warring fined Rs 29,390 over illegal hoardings

5
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann 'unhappy' with transport dept decision to ban use of 'motorcycle rehri'

6
World

'Elon was not the founder of Tesla, he acquired it': Bengaluru man tweets, Musk clarifies story

7
Nation

2-year-old among 5 of family killed with sharp-edged weapons in UP’s Prayagraj

8
Himachal

At Kangra rally, Kejriwal sells his Delhi model, predicts early Assembly poll in Himachal

9
Punjab

Barnala villager sells ‘CM wali bakri’, says he is a relieved man now

10
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana High Court collegium recommends 9 judicial officers for elevation

Don't Miss

View All
Movie shoot in Manali raises hope of tourism industry
Himachal

Movie shoot in Manali raises hope of tourism industry

An interactive session with Vivek Agnihotri at Chandigarh University witnesses fireworks as students pose tough questions & the maker occasionally loses his cool
Entertainment

Vivek Agnihotri occasionally loses cool as students pose tough questions at Chandigarh University

Climate change not limited to national boundaries, it will affect us all: Dalai Lama on Earth Day
Himachal

Climate change not limited to national boundaries, it will affect us all: Dalai Lama on Earth Day

Cristiano Ronaldo shares first pic of newborn daughter three days after son's death
Trending

Cristiano Ronaldo shares first pic of newborn daughter three days after son's death

On the Highway to Punjab
Lifestyle

Imtiaz Ali: On the Highway to Punjab

Akshay Kumar's old pic of cigarette ad surfaces after he claims never endorsed tobacco, Twitter user asks ‘are cigarettes made of gulkand?'
Entertainment

Akshay Kumar's old pic of cigarette ad surfaces after he claims never endorsed tobacco, Twitter user asks ‘are cigarettes made of gulkand?'

Ukrainian teachers take classes from bunkers
Chandigarh

Ukrainian teachers take classes from bunkers

Why Punjab Police visited Kumar Vishwas' house in Delhi not clear, ex-AAP leader warns Bhagwant Mann that Kejriwal will betray Punjab and him one day
Delhi

Punjab Police at my door, claims Kumar Vishwas, warns Bhagwant Mann that Kejriwal will betray Punjab and him one day

Top News

PM Modi to unveil Rs 20,000-crore projects today

PM Modi to unveil Rs 20,000-crore projects in J-K today, first such move after abrogation of Article 370

Blast in agriculture field on Jammu outskirts, may be meteorite: Police

Blast in agriculture field on Jammu outskirts, may be meteorite: Police

Say may be it was caused by a lightning strike

Nabha jailbreak accused Amandeep Dhotian tries suicide in Sangrur jail

Nabha jailbreak accused Amandeep Dhotian tries suicide in Sangrur jail

Police have registered a case

Bhagwant Mann steps in after opposition furore over ‘jugad rehris’, seeks report

Bhagwant Mann steps in after opposition furore over ‘jugad rehris’, seeks report

Punjab Police step aside, let ‘jugad rehris' run for the tim...

Gurugram police arrest 4 men for looting Rs 1 crore from cash van

Gurugram police arrest 4 men for looting Rs 1 crore from cash van

Most of the cash has also been recovered

Cities

View All

Start ambulance service from Mehta health centre: Cabinet minister Harbhajan Singh

Start ambulance service from Mehta health centre: Cabinet minister Harbhajan Singh

Man climbs high-voltage electric tower in Gate Hakiman Wala area

International session on Jallianwala Bagh begins at Guru Nanak Dev University

Covid-19: 8 test +ve in four days in Amritsar district

Widen alleys leading to Gurdwara Guru Ke Mehal where Guru Tegh Bahadur was born: MP Gurjeet Aujla to Punjab CM

In south Malwa, Food Corporation of India stays away from buying

In south Malwa, Food Corporation of India stays away from buying

Wary farmers to curtail cotton-sowing

Chandigarh mulls constructing tunnel to cut travel time to airport

Chandigarh mulls constructing tunnel to cut travel time to airport

Chandigarh administration razes 200 illegal jhuggis in Mani Majra

Detonator, wire found near Burail jail in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Civic body fines Punjab Congress president

Covid: Daily case count starts growing in Chandigarh

Jahangirpuri: ED files case against key accused for money laundering

Jahangirpuri: ED files case against key accused for money laundering

Delhi's R-value crosses 2, not 4th wave yet: Experts

Delhi police crackdown on gang making counterfeit Rs 10 coins

Delhi's R-value 2.1 this week, every covid-infected person infecting 2 others: IIT-Madras analysis

Active Covid cases cross 14K in India, face masks back in Delhi

SIT formed in Ravi Gill murder case

SIT formed in Ravi Gill murder case

2 new Covid cases in Jalandhar district

Baisakhi Mela back at Kanjli Wetland after 20 yrs

Teachers hold protest over non-payment of salary

Power theft cases decline in Doaba region

Ludhiana: Women cell fails to pay Rs 10 lakh dues, power supply snapped

Ludhiana: Women cell fails to pay Rs 10 lakh dues, power supply snapped

Man plays pellet drum at CP office to awaken conscience of police officers

No check on plying of illegally modified vehicles on highways

Garbage put on fire at Dana Mandi; NGO seeks FIR against officials

Covid-19: 2 test positive in Ludhiana district

Patiala: Health workers reach Moti Bagh Palace to inoculate Preneet Kaur

Patiala: Health workers reach Moti Bagh Palace to inoculate Preneet Kaur

Government Medical College, Patiala, holds White Coat Ceremony for 225 MBBS students

Patiala Deputy Commissioner takes stock of flood-prone areas in Dudhan Sadhan block

Administration to launch ‘Kisan Bhagidari Prathmikta Hamari’ campaign today