Lost 6-year-old child reunited with parents in 3 hours

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 28

A six-year-old child, who had gone missing this morning here, was reunited with his parents within three hours, thanks to the Lambra police.

Lambra SHO Aman Saini was informed by an unknown person that an unidentified child was roaming near Tajpur. The police reached the spot to find out about the parents of the child, but he was unable to tell them anything. After a great deal of searching, the police had a breakthrough when they came to know that a missing child report regarding the same child had been lodged at the police station number 1 (city) Jalandhar, just today.

After this the parents of the missing child were contacted and they confirmed that it was their child.

The child had gone to play at a park near his home when he went missing at 11.30 am.