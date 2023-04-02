Lovely Professional University 9th in QS World University Rankings

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, April 1

Lovely Professional University (LPU) has entered the league of the top 300 universities of the QS World University Rankings-2023 by subject. The rankings for 2023 were recently announced, and LPU has been ranked among the top 300 universities in the world and 9th in India for the subject, ‘Pharmaceutical and Pharmacology’.

The QS World University rankings are based on a set of performance indicators, including academic reputation, employer reputation, research impact, and internationalisation.

LPU has been making strides in the field of education, with a focus on innovation, research, and industry collaboration. The university has state-of-the-art facilities and equipment for research, and its faculty members are experts in their respective fields.

Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal, Chancellor, LPU, shared, “We are proud to have achieved this milestone of being ranked among the top 300 universities of the world in the QS World University Rankings.”