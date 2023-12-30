Lovely Professional University celebrates foundation day

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, December 29

A three-day 22nd annual conference ‘Share the Vision-2023’ of Lovely Professional University (LPU) concluded at the campus, where its 5,500 faculty and staff members participated passionately. All of them celebrated the warmth of 22 years’ togetherness. On the occasion, more than 560 university employees were also honoured with 20, 15, 10 and 5 years’ long ‘Association Awards’ for providing their valuable services.

While addressing, LPU’s founder chancellor Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal invited all to lead the varsity to get it included among the top 200 universities of the world by 2030. Dr Mittal shared various achievements made in academics, research, placements, top NAAC A++ accreditation, rankings, awards, and winnings in scientific and technological competitions, sports & cultural activities and more.

Acknowledging the challenges faced and achievements made, Dr Mittal inspired all: “Keep performing better than before to make LPU reveal its strengths to the world through collective spirit. For this each and every one will have to play a crucial role in contributing significantly to the seamless journey of a student, and eventually to the overall growth of the university. Each one of you is equally important.”

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lovely Professional University LPU #Phagwara