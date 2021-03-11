Lovely Professional University sacks professor for ‘derogatory’ remarks on Lord Ram

Phagwara, April 24
Lovely Professional University here sacked an assistant professor for allegedly using derogatory language against Lord Ram.
A purported video of Assistant Professor Gursang Preet Kaur making the comments had surfaced on social media on Saturday, leading to the demand that she be sacked.
The private university in a statement said, “We understand that some people have been hurt by the video shared on social media, where one of our faculty members can be heard sharing her personal opinion.”
“We wish to clarify that the views shared by her are absolutely personal and the university does not endorse any of them. We have always been a secular university, where people from all religions and faith are treated equally with love and respect. She has been relieved from the services with immediate effect. However, we deeply regret this whole incident,” the university added.
When contacted, university vice-president Aman Mittal said the assistant professor was sacked on Saturday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 children among 11 killed as temple chariot touches high-voltage power line in Tamil Nadu
PM Modi, President Kovind express grief over the incident
Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption
Suu Kyi, who was ousted by an army takeover in February last...
Blood of Chinese should not be shed in vain, says Beijing after 3 dead in Pakistan blast
Female suicide bomber kills three Chinese teachers at Karach...
Bhagwant Mann calls meeting of health and home depts ahead of Modi's covid-19 meeting with CMs
The meeting precedes the one called by PM Modi with all CMs