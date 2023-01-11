Lovely Professional University signs MoU with ETS India

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 10

Lovely Professional University and ETS India have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to let students study abroad.

The partnership will focus on the university’s efforts to empower its students by further enhancing their proficiency skills in tests like the Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) and the Graduate Record Examinations (GRE).

As part of the partnership, students of LPU will be given support in preparing for the TOEFL and GRE tests through various webinars, seminars, workshops, training sessions, etc. Furthermore, ETS will conduct sessions for teachers at LPU to equip students with the skills they need to prepare for these tests.

ETS, which owns TOEFL and GRE, the two examinations taken by study abroad aspirants, is the world’s largest private, non-profit educational assessment, research, and learning organisation. It develops, administers, and scores tens of millions of tests administered in over 9,000 locations across more than 200+ countries and regions.

Lejo Sam Oommen, Managing Director of ETS India said, “The commitment to provide our students with the best learning opportunities is something that I see as a common vision between LPU and ETS India. I am confident that through this collaboration, we will be able to empower students to make the right career choices and prepare for their overseas education journey”.

Aman Mittal, Vice President, LPU said, “This collaboration is a part of the efforts to broaden the horizon of higher education and reinforce university’s commitment to the internationalisation of higher education in India. The ETS’ world-class methodologies to impart knowledge and training will help students follow their dreams of studying abroad.”