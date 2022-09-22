 Lovely Professional University student ends life by suicide, protest breaks out on campus in Phagwara : The Tribune India

Lovely Professional University student ends life by suicide, protest breaks out on campus in Phagwara

Blames Calicut NIT Director for emotional trauma in note | FIR lodged

Lovely Professional University student ends life by suicide, protest breaks out on campus in Phagwara

Students protest on the LPU campus in Phagwara. Tribune Photo

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Phagwara, September 21

Just days after an MMS scandal rocked Chandigarh University, a massive protest broke out on the Lovely Professional University (LPU) campus, Phagwara, Tuesday night, following the death of a first-year student by suicide.

I blame Prof Prasad Krishna for emotionally manipulating me into quitting NITC. I regret my decision so much. I’m being a burden to everyone. I’m sorry but this is it (sic). Suicide note

Ajin S Dilip (21), a first-year Bachelor of Design student, reportedly took his own life in his room on the second floor of the Boys Hostel 4 (BH4) inside the LPU campus. The protest erupted on the campus hours after the incident with students raising the slogan, “We Want Justice”.

Ajin S Dilip

A suicide note left behind, accused Professor Prasad Krishna, the Director of the National Institute of technology, Calicut, of “emotionally manpulating” him. The Punjab police registered an FIR against Krishna for abetment to suicide on Wednesday evening. An FIR has been lodged against him under Section 306 of the IPC by the Phagwara police.

The suicide note which has been recovered, read, “I blame Prof Prasad Krishna for emotionally manipulating me into quitting NITC. I regret my decision so much. I’m being a burden to everyone. Im sorry but this is it (sic).”

The police also shared that Dilip’s parents have confirmed that the suicide note was, in fact, written by their son.

While the death of the student reportedly took place at 4.30 pm, it was only around 9 pm that students learnt about the incident. They took to the streets. In a video that has emerged, irate students can be seen smashing the glass of a huge door. The police reportedly also resorted to lathi-charge. The press was not allowed entry into the campus today.

The 21-year-old youth had only spent some 10 to 12 days on the LPU campus. His death has left both his peers and parents in a state of shock.

Aman Mittal, Vice-President, LPU, released a statement. “We are saddened to share the news of the unfortunate incident. The police is investigating the matter and from the suicide note recovered student has taken this extreme step because of the personal problems he faced in his previous institution at NIT Calicut (Kerala), where he studied for two years. Yesterday because of the lack of information there was a misunderstanding among the other fellow students that led to unrest on the university campus late evening. Police and University authorities have clarified the whole situation to the students. Now there is calm in the university, all students are now peacefully attending the classes as well as taking examinations. The University mourns the loss of the student and expresses its condolences to the bereaved family,” read the statement.

Arpit Sukla, ADGP Law and Order, said, “A case has been registered against the Director of NIT Calicut, whom the student had named in his suicide note. He had studied at NIT Calicut for four years, but was later rusticated. He then took admission at LPU. The body of the student was found lying on floor and the security had to break open the door. The college authorities took him to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Three hand-written notes were recovered.”

When asked if the student had died by cutting his vein, the ADGP said it could only be ascertained after the post-mortem examination.

How events unfolded

4.15 pm (Sept 20) Agin S Dilip, 23, a first-year student of Bachelor of Design found dead in his hostel room at Lovely Professional University, Phagwara

5.30 pm The body taken to Civil Hospital by university authorities. The Phagwara police also informed

5.45 pm Cops reach LPU, record evidence, recover all devices and seal the hostel room. A suicide note is also recovered. A DDR entry made in the Satnampura police station

10 pm Students assemble on the campus, alleging cops and the university management did not inform them about the suicide

10.30 pm-3 am (Sept 21) Protesting students’ strength swells to over 5,000. More cops called in, even mild force used to control the situation

7.30 am All senior police, administrative officers reach the campus. Heavy police force continue to remain deployed at the university

8 am-1 pm Examination held as per schedule

1.30 pm Father of the deceased & uncle reach the campus. They are shown the suicide note, which mentions Prof Prasad Krishna, Director, NIT, Calicut, from where the boy had been rusticated

5.30 pm ADGP Arpit Shukla says an FIR registered against Professor Krishna. An SIT also constituted to probe the matter

