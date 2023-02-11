Lovely Professional University students get job offers from Fortune 500 companies

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, February 10

In a proud moment for Lovely Professional University (LPU), nearly 95% of its fashion design students from the 2022-23 batch have been placed with some of the leading Fortune 500 companies. This is a testament to the university’s commitment to equipping its students with the necessary skills and industry knowledge to succeed in the competitive world of fashion design.

One of its students, Aditya Gidhuri is placed as a ‘design merchandiser’ at Simba Fashions with a package of Rs 20.50 lakh. Simba Fashions is a Rs 1,500 crore group that has marketing offices in New York and Hong Kong and production facilities in Bangladesh.

“It has been a tremendous learning curve for me at LPU. Not only do I now understand the importance of product development for buyers, but also the huge canvas of sourcing that is available in the international market,” says Aditya.

Similarly, Fortune 500 sportswear giant Puma, a German brand, has recruited many LPU students. Another student, Tushita Tripathi, has joined the Fortune 500 Japanese conglomerate ‘Uniqlo’ at an initial package of Rs 10 lakh.

Dean Dr Bhaskar Mitra says: “LPU’s fashion design programme has been designed to provide students with a comprehensive understanding of the industry and hands-on experience through various projects and internships, allowing them to apply their knowledge in real-world situations.”

Placement advisor Prof Rajat Bhattacharya says we are exploring further possibilities of placing our students in international markets such as the UAE, Malaysia, Indonesia, Hong Kong and Bangladesh. The different areas of jobs in the Indian and international industries are for merchandising analysts, fashion product developers, production planners, retail associates, fashion and sourcing merchandisers, visual merchandisers, marketing managers, and e-commerce managers.