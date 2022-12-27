Lovely Professional University’s bhangra team brings laurels

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, December 26

The Bhangra team of Lovely Professional University, comprising students from different professional programmes, has been selected for the 74th Republic Day celebrations to be held in New Delhi.

The LPU team will walk alongside the Punjab tableau and perform bhangra in front of President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other national and international dignitaries.

The students were selected after a rigorous selection process at the zonal, state and national levels conducted by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India. The LPU team is selected for the ‘Vande Bharatam Nritya Utsav’.

The team members from the LPU include Aaryan Sharma, Amritpal Singh, Harsimarjit Singh, Onkarpreet Singh and Abhinav Kumar and instructor Kamalpreet Kalsi. Congratulating the students, LPU Pro-Chancellor Rashmi Mittal said: “We feel proud on this achievement. It will provide a chance to our students to showcase the Indian culture, customs and traditions.”