Suicide note by Lovely Professional University student surfaces; know what he says in it

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 21

The suicide note by a student of Lovely Professional University, who died, triggering a protest by fellow students on the campus, has been shared by police.

The student, hailing from Kerala and pursuing his Bachelor of Design at the LPU, took the extreme step on Tuesday.

In the note, Agun has blamed a professor. The note says: "I blame Prof Prasad Krishna for emotionally manipulating me into quitting NIT. I regret my decision so much. I am being a burden to everyone. I am sorry but this is it.”

Agun was earlier a student of NIT, Calicut, and had apparently left that institute.