LPG supplier robbed of Rss 45K at gunpoint

Tribune News Service

Kapurthala, June 13

In an incident that occurred late last evening in the Begowal area, two employees working for a company engaged in the supply of LPG gas cylinders were looted of Rs 45,320 cash that they had collected from their customers.

The victims have told the police that they were looted by two bike-borne youth who threatened them showing a pistol and a sharp-edged weapon. A team of Bholath DSP Sukhninder Singh and Begowal SHO Deepak Sharma said they had searched the entire area but could not trace the two accused.

Victim Yashpal of Swaran Gas Agency of Nadala said he was coming back to his office alongwith his colleague Ravi on a goods carrier when the incident occurred. “Two masked men approached us and looted all the money we had,” he said.

Company owner Jagjit Singh, said he owns two gas agencies. Another loot incident with company employees had occurred at Maqsudpur village. The looters snatched Rs 6600 from their possession. Inquiry officer Rajiv Kumar said, “The site where the incident occurred did not have any CCTV coverage over a long distance. We are trying to gather clues”.