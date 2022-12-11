LPU alumnus gets Rs 3-crore pay package

Jalandhar, December 10
An LPU alumnus from the BTech class of 2018, Yasir M, has got a record-breaking package of Rs 3 crore in Germany. This is one of the highest packages received by any of the alumni of LPU in recent years.
Another alumnus from the BTech class of 2020, Harekrishna Mahto, is placed with Google at a package of Rs 64 lakh. One of the world’s top AI (artificial intelligence) domain companies has recruited LPU BTech CSE 2022 student, Arjun, at Rs 62.72 lakh. This is one of the highest packages received by any student. Over 8,400 offers have been extended to students of various programmes of the 2022 batch and more than 5,000 offers have been extended by Fortune 500 Companies in the recent years.
Similarly, the highest salary package secured by students who are to graduate in the summer of 2023, is Rs 54.75 lakh. The highest monthly internship stipend offered is Rs 1.6 lakh now. Amazon has also hired LPU students at the package of Rs 46.4 lakh. Earlier, Google also selected an LPU student at Rs 48 lakh.
