LPU alumnus joins Paris Olympics broadcast crew

Phagwara, January 5
Abhinand, an alumnus of the physical education department of the LPU, has achieved a milestone by being selected to work in the broadcasting team for the Paris 2024 Olympics. After completing BSc Health and Physical Education, Abhinand has been furthering his education in sports management at the American Business School in Paris.
To enhance his skills in the field, Abhinand successfully completed the broadcast training programme (BTP) from the Olympic Broadcasting Services (OBS) in Madrid. The programme equips students with hands-on experience and insights into the intricacies of broadcasting the Olympic Games. Abhinand said he would receive almost Rs 10,000 (100+Euro) per day during the schedules of the games. The alumnus, who hails from the small village of Payyoli in Kozhikode district (Kerala), drew inspiration from the renowned Indian athlete PT Usha, who happens to be his neighbour.
His ultimate dream is to be a part of a sports club team like Real Madrid (Barcelona) or Manchester United.
