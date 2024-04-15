LPU among top institutions in six domains

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, April 14

Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) recently announced this years ‘World University Rankings by Subject’ and Lovely Professional University (LPU) was ranked among top Indian Institutions in six domains. It was also included among the top global band of 251-300 for two subjects — pharmacy and pharmacology.

The university was ranked seventh among government and private Indian universities for agriculture and forestry; ninth for pharmacy and pharmacology; 12th for social sciences and management; 15th for engineering and technology; 18th for chemistry and 25th for computer science and information. These rankings were under separate top bands as per the concerned subjects.

The rankings featured 55 subjects across five broad areas. 1,559 institutions were ranked across these subjects, with 64 universities debuting. Congratulating all, LPU Chancellor Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal urged everyone to continue the hardwork, he said: “Such illustrious rankings make us stronger than before and bestow new responsibilities to excel in an exemplary way. For this, we should identify and deliver those higher education strategies that help students accomplish their goals and aspirations.”

The QS rankings are based on a methodology using indicators, including academic and employer reputations; faculty-student ratio; citations per paper; international research network; faculty staff with a PhD; international students and faculty and inbound and outbound exchange.

