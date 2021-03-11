LPU Boxers declared Champions

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: The boxing (men) team of Lovely Professional University (LPU) was declared Champion at national Khelo India University Games. LPU team has topped the winning podium with three gold and two silver medals. LPU boxers Gopi, Abhinash and Sagar have won gold medals in 46-48 Kg, 63.5-67 Kg, and 67-71 Kg weight categories, respectively; whereas, Ashutosh and Anmol have won silver medals in 60-63 Kg and 86-92 Kg weight categories, respectively. The games also saw some exciting shows in shooting and archery, where LPU student Sartaz Singh Tiwana beat Olympian Aishwarya Partap Singh Tomar of GNDU Amritsar in the final of the 50 m three-position competition to win Gold medal. Up to now, LPU has won 20 medals overall.

Blessings Day celebrated

The outgoing students of Class 12th celebrated Blessing Day in State Public School, Jalandhar Cantt. The day started with a soul soothing shabad to invoke the blessings of Almighty. The day was a fiesta devoted to the years spent together with friends and teachers to reminisce joyous moments. Candle ceremony was conducted in which students of Class XII handed over the light of wisdom and responsibilities to their juniors in order to carry forward their legacy. They bestowed blessings to the students not only for board exams but for future also. The senior students shared their blessings, expressing their gratitude to the teachers for everything from education to personality development and grooming to face the challenges of life. Master Sahil was selected as Mr. SPS and Miss Vansikha was selected as Ms. SPS.

Maths Week celebrated

Apeejay School, Mahavir Marg, celebrated Maths Week in the last week of April through a slew of fun activities specially designed by the maths department to exercise and enhance mathematical concepts and skills in students .The Maths bonanza conducted in two separate categories for classes I-V and VI-X offered a deluge of maths -centric activities. The special morning assembly featured eye-opening contributions of India in inventing ‘Zero’ and the exemplary life and work of mathematical giants like Aryabhatt and Ramanujan, notable names like Shakuntala Devi and many others. Junior group demonstrated the amazing applications of Maths through exercises like shapes with origami sheets, Angles dance to the accompaniment of adorable renditions of rhymes highlighting shapes like ‘Chanda Mama Gol, Roti Gol, Paisa Gol. The senior school engaged in cognitive activities like quizzing, poetry, salad shapes, bookmarks and ‘best out of waste’ honing their conceptual and analytical skills.

Labour Day observed

Guru Amar Dass Public School, Model Town, celebrated Labour Day. Special assembly was organised in senior wing in which different activities like speech and poem recitation on Labour Day was presented by the students. In Junior wing’ Self esteem ‘competition was conducted in the Giggles wing and certificates were also given to the winners. President Ajit Singh Sethi, Vice Principal Dr Sonika Singh and Examination in charge Renuka Angrish encouraged the students to respect all those labourers who are serving the society.

Students show Jazba

Cambridge International School (co-ed) organised ‘JAZBA-Empowering Goodness’, a two-day event to rejoice, celebrate and embrace the spirit of oneness as an ever-growing Cambridge fraternity. The occasion ‘JAZBA’ saw empowering emotions, as the proceedings of day two, commenced by the auspicious lamp lighting by chief guest Bhram Swaroop, parent of Rudra and Ripik followed by seeking the blessings of Maa Durga through a beautiful Stuti. The parents, teachers and students of Cambridge sang the song, ‘Hum Honge Kamyab’ with full zeal and spirit, charging the atmosphere with positivity. Student Naman Talwar presented his innovative projects in Robotics. Shabd Sangha presented Mystery in Damaid, a book authored by him on the platform of Jazba. The second day of event saw the passion, the spirit the participants through motivational speeches, stories, songs, dances, poetry, enactments, stand-up comedy just to name a few.

English fortnight conducted

Delhi Public School conducted English Fortnight under the guidance of principal Ritu Kaul. The students were provided an opportunity to soak themselves in an ambience where literature is celebrated and to make the experience exciting for them, activities such as debate, role play, singing of English songs and many more were organised. Spell bee competition was conducted to promote general language improvement, expand vocabulary, accurate word usage and pronunciation and strengthen students’ poise and communication skills. The fest also included special assemblies, followed by book reviews, reading, discussion about the life and work of English writers and poets..

St. Soldier students get job in Taj

Two students of St. Soldier Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology - Tarana and Shruti Gupta have got selected in the Taj Group at an attractive package. Varun Sharma, Training and Placement Coordinator of the institute, said the students were selected after a rigorous process of interviews and trials in which Tarana confirmed her selection by making fresh fruit cakes, Danish pastries, cookies, while Shruti Gupta did the decision-making skills and communication received praise from the interview board. Principal Sandeep Lohani said every year 100% placement of qualified students of the institution is being done and this year so far 90% of the students in the institute have been selected in various five star hotels.