LPU Chancellor meets PM Modi

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, August 9

Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal, Chancellor of Lovely Professional University and a Member of Parliament in Rajya Sabha, along with his family members, recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the meeting, Dr Mittal reminded the Prime Minister of his visit to LPU during the Indian Science Congress in 2019, where he addressed the scientific community and coined the ‘Jai Anusandhan’ slogan.

Dr Mittal shared his views on the importance of promoting research and innovation in higher education and strengthening the industry-academia collaboration to drive economic growth and development. He also mentioned how LPU has been contributing to the national skill development mission by imparting industry-relevant education and training to its students. Dr Mittal further expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister for his continued support to the education sector and also shared his appreciation for the government’s New Education Policy (NEP) initiative.

#Lovely Professional University LPU #Narendra Modi #Phagwara #Rajya Sabha