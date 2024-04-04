LPU emerges overall winner in national youth festival

Phagwara, April 3
LPU achieved a remarkable feat by emerging the overall winner at 37th National Youth Festival held at Punjab Agricultural University under the aegis of Association of Indian Universities (AIU). The festival witnessed participation from more than 2,200 students representing nearly 150 universities from across India.
The university’s students showcased their skills and surpassed competitors in the top five genres, securing the ‘overall inter-university national championship trophy’. They clinched titles in cultural procession and fine arts and dance; while they were runners-up in music and literary; and second runners-up in theatre.
