LPU eves shine in kho-kho championship

Phagwara, December 20
Lovely Professional University (LPU) won the North Zone Inter-University Kho-Kho (Women) Championship – 2023. It was hosted by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) on the LPU campus here.
As many as 34 teams took part in the championship, which lasted for three days. LPU’s Pro-Chancellor Rashmi Mittal congratulated the winners.
LPU’s Neeta Devi was declared the best player of the championship. MDU, Rohtak, was the first runners-up, while Panjab University team was declared the second runners-up. Kurukshetra University stood at the fourth position
Kho-Kho is one of India’s widely played traditional games. It is played by multiple teams, each composed of 12 players. Of this, nine players join the playing field and the remaining three become the members of the defending team. It is a game with a very high level of competition.
The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp .
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Summons politically motivated, Arvind Kejriwal tells Enforcement Directorate
The probe agency had asked him to appear on December 21 in c...
Retired DSP's son detained in Parliament security breach case; Delhi Police question 2 more people
Saikrishna Jagali, a techie and son of a retired DSP, is pic...
Now you know why 143 MPs were suspended: Congress on Lok Sabha nod to 3 criminal law bills
97 Lok Sabha MPs and 46 Rajya Sabha MPs have been suspended ...
3 die in Kerala of Covid as 300 fresh cases reported in state
Active cases in the state reach 2,341