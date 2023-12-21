LPU eves shine in kho-kho championship

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, December 20

Lovely Professional University (LPU) won the North Zone Inter-University Kho-Kho (Women) Championship – 2023. It was hosted by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) on the LPU campus here.

As many as 34 teams took part in the championship, which lasted for three days. LPU’s Pro-Chancellor Rashmi Mittal congratulated the winners.

LPU’s Neeta Devi was declared the best player of the championship. MDU, Rohtak, was the first runners-up, while Panjab University team was declared the second runners-up. Kurukshetra University stood at the fourth position

Kho-Kho is one of India’s widely played traditional games. It is played by multiple teams, each composed of 12 players. Of this, nine players join the playing field and the remaining three become the members of the defending team. It is a game with a very high level of competition.

