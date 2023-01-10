 LPU girl to referee in Paris Olympics : The Tribune India

LPU girl to referee in Paris Olympics

LPU girl to referee in Paris Olympics

LPU student Dipshikha Baruah smiles on being selected as a taekwondo referee in Paris Olympic Games-2024.



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: World Taekwondo (WT) has selected PhD student Dipshikha Baruah of the School of Physical Education at Lovely Professional University for Paris 2024 Olympic Games IR (International Referee) Selection and Training Camp. In Taekwondo rankings, Baruah is 'Black belt 3rd Dan' after many years of devotion to the game, and will presently judge the games as an International Referee. Dipshikha will get three-day training at 'Camp One' for Asia and Oceania from February 12-14, to be organised in Tashkent (Uzbekistan). The other two camps for Pan Am, and Europe and Africa will be held in Mexico and Belgium, respectively. Only 100 referee trainees are invited for the Uzbekistan camp. A research scholar of physical education at LPU, Dipshikha has won nine gold medals at various championships and is presently 'Level 2 International Coach of Taekwondo' certified by 'World Taekwondo (WT)'. She is also the first female, from her native place Assam in India, to become an International Referee of Taekwondo. She is also a yoga expert and a freelance model.

Exhibition of Social Science Models

The students of St Soldier Inter College, Friends Colony branch, organised a social science model exhibition. On the directions of Principal Manginder Singh, students of classes VIII to XII - Ishita, Armaanjeet, Diya, Babita, Bhavna, Roshan, Narmada, Chandni, Sapna, Kanika, Ritika, Lucky, Madhav, Aman, Krish, Nitin, Daksh, Jatin, Prabhal and Divyanshu, among others - displayed their art and prepared models. On this occasion, students with the help of teachers prepared and displayed various items like drip irrigation, rain water harvesting, gender ratio, fateh burj, etc, by using waste items, chaat, thermocol, clay, colors. Expressing happiness over the work of the students, the parents appreciated their work. Principal Manginder Singh said that these models have been prepared by the students very well and with hard work. Appreciating the work of the students, Vice Chairperson Sangeeta Chopra wished them all the best for the future.

DIPS raises voice against plastic use

An awareness rally was organised by DIPS School, Dhilwan, to urge the public to not use plastic bags and to give equal rights to women. The rally was started by the Principal Hari Om by giving the green flag. The rally was conducted under the guidance of MD Tarwinder Singh and CEO Monica Mandotra. During the rally, students like Avleen Kaur, Harsimrat Singh, Ikraj Singh, Dhairya Arora, Manpreet Singh, Ritika, Jasmin Kaur, Sukhman Preet Kaur etc. held banners, slogan cards in their hands and went to the markets around the school. They told the people and the shopkeepers that using plastic can cause terrible damage. They made cloth bags and paper envelopes for people to use and gave them as gifts. Principal Hari Om said that there is a great need for change in the society with time, this change can come only when the people and the coming young generation are made aware about it. During this, SHO Dhilwan Sardar Harpal Singh, Pradhan of Nagar Panchayat Kiran, Vice Principal Robin Chadha, teachers Kuldeep Pathak, Harmanpreet, Yugraj, Neha and other staff members were present.

MGN school holds Science seminar

MGN Public School, Kapurthala, hosted a science seminar on Innovation and Creativity in classroom teaching on in coordination with MGN Public School, Adarsh Nagar, and MGN Public School, Urban Estate. The science faculty of MGNPS Kapurthala were the facilitators. The purpose of the seminar was to enhance classroom teaching by exploring ideas and experencial learning with the aim of reviewing progress and making perceptive observation. Principal Parwinder Kaur Walia appreciated the efforts of the teachers for sharing the expertise and deep insight of the subject and making the seminar a great success.

KMV cadets participate in Nat’lcamps

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya cadets were given an opportunity to participate in five national camps in the session and excelled at all of them. Khushbu Rai, Vinakshi Choudhary and Geetika Sharma attended the Basic Leadership Camp (BLC) at NCC academy Malout and gave their best to achieve 10 medals in total in various activities conducted during the camp. Vinakshi secured three medals including a gold in skit, a gold as a Group Leader of Jalandhar group and a silver in Tug of War. Khushbu also bagged three medals a gold in skit, a silver in tug of war and a silver in group dance whereas Geetika bagged four medals a gold in debate, a gold in anchoring, a gold in skit and a bronze in group song. Two cadets Shruti Karwal and Harvinder Kaur attended the Independence Day Camp (IDC) in Delhi. Two NCC cadets of KMV participated in the national level adventure foundation rock climbing training course at Pittoragarh. In Kumoun Uttrakhand, Harvinder was selected camp senior and was awarded a medal for getting the first position in the camp. She was awarded with the medal for best cadet of the camp. Shweta Rana was also awarded certificate for completing the training and getting the first prize in artificial wall climbing. Yashika Sharma was the only one from the college who was selected for the Thal Sainik Camp. She represented the directorate and introduced the line area during the camp and was also selected for SSB group discussion and interview from Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh directorate at Delhi and excelled at national level All India Thal Sainik Camp (AITSC) 2022. It is a matter of great pride that Vajinder Kaur was selected for Super 30 SSB Training Camp for which only 30 cadets from all over India are selected. Shruti Singh is the only cadet selected for attending the camp at OTA Chennai from Jalandhar group. Recently, KMV was also bestowed with Best Institution Award by 2 Pb.(G)Bn.NCC Jalandhar. KMV NCC Unit was honoured by NCC for displaying outstanding performance and contribution of exceptional order in the field of promoting NCC and social service activities.

