LPU grabs 11 medals at Khelo India Games

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, June 2

With a massive contingent of 165 students, Lovely Professional University (LPU) is participating in 14 different games at Khelo India University Games-2023 that will continue till June 3.

Till now, LPU students have won two gold in GrecoRoman Wrestling & Rowing; 6 silver in basketball, wrestling, shooting, rowing; and three bronze medals in men’’s rugby and athletics. In all, the LPU team has won 11 medals.

The games are being held in Uttar Pradesh at different venues. Congratulating the winning teams, LPU Pro-Chancellor Rashmi Mittal urged the team members to keep the spirit of the game alive.

Khelo India is part of government initiative to focus on promoting sports at the grassroots level and identify young talent from across the country. It is an inter-university meet where athletes representing different institutes vie for medals in different sports.