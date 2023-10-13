LPU holds National Youth Parliament

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, October 12

The Literary Society at Lovely Professional University (LPU) organised its first edition of National Youth Parliament (NYP)-2023 at Shanti Devi Mittal Auditorium, shaping it as the Parliament House.

During the proceedings, student participants assumed the roles of ‘Members of Parliament’, and got engaged in comprehensive discussions on the given social, legal, geopolitical, or economic issue. However, the agenda taken in this organisation was Uniform Civil Code (UCC) — a burning topic of the current period— to be discussed in students oriented “LOKSABHA”.

Allocation of portfolios was based on the participant’s prior experiences in Youth Parliaments. The students represented famous parliamentarians in their names like PM Modi, Amit Shah, Raj Nath Singh, Hema Malini, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and many others.

The NYP-2023 was organised under the National Youth Parliament Scheme of the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, Government of India. It was to recreate the legislative and executive proceedings based on the ‘Indian Parliamentary System’. Its main objective was to strengthen the roots of democracy among the youth population of India. Through the implementation of this scheme, it was also anticipated to develop healthy habits of discipline in the students.

Addressing the students turned young parliamentarians with portfolios of India’s ruling and opposition parties’ top leaders, Member Parliament (Rajya Sabha) & LPU Chancellor Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal congratulated the way all of them expressed their democratic spirit in the form of true parliamentarians of the country. Dr Mittal also invoked all of them to frame a draft of their views held at the NYP-2023, which he himself will forward in the parliament for possible implementation. Dr Mittal also desired that the Indian youth should realise their duties towards the nation and work collectively for making India top country of the world.

For this special awards and prizes were also there. LPU student Anurag Shukla, with portfolio of MP Ajay Mandal was declared the best speaker with cash prize of Rs 10,000, Delhi School of Journalism’s Sujal Sharma represented MP Arjun Meghwal and became best parliamentarian with prize of Rs 10,000, high commendation award went to Palki of PGGC 11 Chandigarh, who represented MP Hema Malini, Raj Roshan Rai of LPU represented MP Asaduddin Owaisi and won special mention for question hour, and special mention for zero hour went to Jannat of Gargi College, Delhi, who represented MP Sunita Duggal. The latter three got cash prizes of Rs 5,000 each. LPU Pro-Chancellor Rashmi Mittal honoured the winners. Near 300 students from across the country had registered for it, where only 60 could become the student-parliamentarians.

