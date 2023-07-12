LPU hosts cultural exchange programme for UK students

Phagwara, July 11

Fifteen students from the University of Greenwich in the UK recently participated in a month-long student exchange programme at Lovely Professional University (LPU). As part of the programme, LPU’s Division of International Affairs organised a fashion show where the UK students showcased a range of traditional Indian attires designed by students and faculty members of LPU’s School of Fashion Design.

During the fashion parade, the UK students were seen dressed in Punjabi, South Indian, Rajasthani, Haryanvi, and other related attires, which represented different ceremonial occasions in various parts of India.

The event was chaired by British Deputy High Commissioner to India (Chandigarh), Caroline Rowett, who lauded the study environment and infrastructure at the LPU campus. “It’s great to see students from the UK dressed up in Indian attires, and showcasing the rich textile heritage of the country,” she said. Pro-Chancellor of LPU, Rashmi Mittal, expressed her hope of seeing more students from developed countries like the UK come to LPU in the future.

