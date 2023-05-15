LPU hosts youth engagement event on ideas for better future

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, May 14

Lovely Professional University (LPU) recently hosted an official engagement group of G20 — the Youth20 (Y20) dialogue by organising important discussions. The dialogue was held to consult the youth of the nation in general — and at LPU in particular — on ideas for a better tomorrow.

Focusing on ‘Geopolitical disorder in Indo-Pacific in the era of G-20’, Indian Navy’s Vice-Admiral Shekhar Sinha (retd) stressed that it is high time for India to reveal its intrinsic leadership skills. “Leaving behind the UK, it is currently in a good position in the world. However, the world itself is in political disorder as troubles are persisting in all parts of the world. In the middle of this all, India is spreading inclusive leadership – in both economy and military power. Remaining always on the alert, and to be powerful, India ought to adopt multi-polarity by taking all nations along for perfect human development.”

Honouring the guests, LPU Pro-Chancellor Rashmi Mittal said, “The Y20 dialogue has indeed underlined that the power of education, dialogue and collaboration is certain to bring about a positive change in the world.”