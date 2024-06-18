LPU lift inter-varsity women’s softball title

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, June 17

The women’s softball team of Lovely Professional University (LPU) has clinched the title at the All India Inter University Softball Women’s Tournament. The five-day tournament witnessed a fierce competition among 62 teams representing various universities from across the country, with a total of 932 young athletes showcasing their skills and determination.

In a thrilling finale, LPU defeated GNDU by a margin of 10-2.

The tournament was graced by Pro Chancellor Rashmi Mittal, as the chief guest.

