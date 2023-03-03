LPU lift overall runner-up trophy in youth festival

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, March 2

Under the aegis of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), the 36th All India Inter-University National Youth Festival was held in Karnataka, where Lovely Professional University (LPU) lifted the overall runner-up trophy.

Cumulatively and individually, LPU students won nine gold medals, eight silver medals and five bronze medals in different competitions.

They grabbed three ‘Overall trophies in the category of music, fine arts, and for contingents’ procession; and two runner-up trophies for theatre and literary presentations.

The LPU teams competed against 900+ universities and 40k+ colleges across India, out of which only 124 institutions could reach national competitions. The five-day festival was hosted by JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) up to February 28.