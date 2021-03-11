LPU professor sacked for hurting religious sentiments

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 24

After a video of a faculty member of Lovely Professional University (LPU) went viral on social media, in which she could be seen hurting religious sentiments, the university management reportedly issued orders and relieved her from service with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, acting on the remarks made by her, the LPU in its statement, said: "We understand that some people have been hurt by the video shared on social media where a faculty member can be heard sharing her personal opinion. We wish to clarify that the views shared by her are absolutely personal. The university does not endorse any of them. We have always been a secular university, where people from all religions and faith are treated equally with love and respect.