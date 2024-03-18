LPU student among ‘Best Micro Creators’

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, March 17

LPU’s BSc Agriculture (Honours) student Sunidhi Singh was nominated for Government of India’s first-ever National Creators Award. Sunidhi was declared one of the top ten ‘Best Micro Creators’ during the national award ceremony held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi graced the prestigious award ceremony. Sunidhi through her social media venture @miss.agriculture attempts to bridge the gap between academia and agricultural fields by educating her audience about modern-day farming in a creative way. Hailing from Chamba in Himachal Pradesh, she has devoted herself to both the theoretical and practical aspects of the research-based studies at LPU.

