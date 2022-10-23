LPU student eyes Hollywood

Our Correspondent

Phagwara,October 22

A Law student at Lovely Professional University (LPU), Ruhi Singh, is all set to showcase her artistry in Hollywood soon. Ruhi is currently pursuing an integrated five-year course in Bachelor of Business Administration and Bachelor of Legislative Law at LPU. Earlier, she was nominated for the best Filmfare OTT actress award. Two of her masterpieces ‘Runaway Lugaai’ and ‘Chakravyuh’ made her win this coveted nomination. LPU Pro-Chancellor Rashmi Mittal said the institution was proud of its student.