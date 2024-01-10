LPU student receives Arjuna Award

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, January 9

Nasreen Shaikh, a first-year MPEd student at the LPU and captain of the kho-kho team, has been conferred with the prestigious Arjuna Award by hon’ble President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

This recognition by the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs is a testament to Nasreen’s exemplary leadership, sportsmanship, discipline, and outstanding performance over the past four years.

The Arjuna Award is the second-highest athletic honour in India and is bestowed upon exceptional athletes who have consistently excelled in their respective sports. Among the recipients of the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2023, Nasreen stands out alongside other renowned athletes such as world cup star cricketer Mohammed Shami.

Nasreen’s remarkable achievements in kho-kho have earned her numerous national and international medals, highlighting her exceptional talent and dedication to the sport. Her impeccable skills and unwavering determination have been evident in countless competitions she has participated in thus far. Nasreen is set to lead her team in the upcoming world games.

Her journey to success has not been without challenges. Initially, she faced societal pressure and family objections, hindering her pursuit of her passion for kho-kho. However, she defied all odds and emerged as a source of immense pride for LPU and India by winning several medals. Nasreen vividly recalls the overwhelming joy she experienced when she won her first gold medal for India, with the Indian national anthem resonating through the stadium.

Chancellor Ashok Kumar Mittal commended Nasreen on her national honour and expressed his pride in being associated with esteemed sports personalities like her. He conveyed his heartfelt congratulations and expressed his belief in Nasreen’s ability to continue bringing honour and glory to the nation through her future endeavours.

