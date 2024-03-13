LPU student wins first prize at national Youth Parliament Festival

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, March 12

A meritorious MA (History) student, Yatin Bhaskar Duggal of LPU, has achieved a feat by winning the first prize at the National Youth Parliament Festival (2024) held at Central Hall of Parliament in New Delhi. Yatin’s exceptional performance caught the attention of eminent political personalities, including Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports, Anurag Thakur.

Outshining 86 other competitors, Yatin showed an admirable understanding of parliamentary proceedings, bringing immense pride not only to LPU but also to the state represented and the entire student community of the university. As a testament to his outstanding achievement, Yatin has been awarded a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh. The festival’s theme, ‘Young Voices: Engage and Empower for Nation’s Transformation’, perfectly aligned with Yatin’s abilities.

LPU Chancellor Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal congratulated the student. The participants who emerged victorious at the district level progressed to compete in the State Youth Parliament. Vaishna Pitchai from Tamil Nadu secured the second prize, while Kanishka Sharma from Rajasthan claimed the third prize.

