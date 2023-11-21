LPU to host Indian Science Congress from Jan 3

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, November 20

Lovely Professional University (LPU) is all set to host the 109th Indian Science Congress (ISC) from January 3 to 5, 2024.

The Indian Science Congress holds a significant position as one of the nation’s most prestigious scientific gatherings, fostering knowledge exchange, promoting innovation, and encouraging collaboration within the scientific community. The theme for the upcoming 109th ISC, ‘The Global Perspective on Science and Technology for a Sustainable Future,’ emphasises the crucial role of global cooperation and innovation in addressing the challenges of the modern world.

The 109th Indian Science Congress will feature diverse scientific sessions, plenary talks and interactive workshops. Eminent scientists, scholars and policymakers from across the country and abroad of various disciplines will grace the event, for sharing their knowledge, expertise and experience.

