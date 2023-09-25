LPU trains retail outlet dealers

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, September 24

The human resource development centre (HRDC) at Lovely Professional University (LPU) organised a three-day residential management development programme ‘Utkarsh – Learn and Grow’ at the campus. It was exclusively designed for retail outlet dealers of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL).

The programme commenced with an enlightening note by the head retail north (BPCL), Rajiv Dutta.

Programme director and registrar administration at the LPU, Dr Manish Gupta, explained about the university’s vision of academia — industry interface, and commitment to serve the industry with customised solutions for sustainable development. All of the participants were focused on rethinking and reimagining the retail outlets with an open mind.

Participants also went through an experiential learning through specially devised games and activities.

