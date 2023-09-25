LPU trains retail outlet dealers

Phagwara, September 24
The human resource development centre (HRDC) at Lovely Professional University (LPU) organised a three-day residential management development programme ‘Utkarsh – Learn and Grow’ at the campus. It was exclusively designed for retail outlet dealers of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL).
The programme commenced with an enlightening note by the head retail north (BPCL), Rajiv Dutta.
Programme director and registrar administration at the LPU, Dr Manish Gupta, explained about the university’s vision of academia — industry interface, and commitment to serve the industry with customised solutions for sustainable development. All of the participants were focused on rethinking and reimagining the retail outlets with an open mind.
Participants also went through an experiential learning through specially devised games and activities.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Relationship with India important, but if allegations prove true...': Canada's defence minister on Nijjar killing
Tensions flared between India and Canada after Trudeau's exp...
India wins first gold in men's 10m air rifle team event in Asian Games 2023
Rudrankksh shoots 632.5, Tomar 631.6 and Panwar 629.6 to agg...
Centre moves to cancel OCI cards of pro-Khalistan activists
Move to seize their properties in India too
It's world of double standards: EAM S Jaishankar on developed nations' resistance to change
Speaks at world forum after Canada fracas