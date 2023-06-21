LPU welcomes int’l students for exchange programme

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, June 20

A group of 15 students and faculty members from the University of Greenwich, United Kingdom (UK), have embarked on a month-long student exchange programme at Lovely Professional University (LPU).

The students, representing a variety of disciplines, will stay here till July 12 to learn about the unique aspects of India and the university.

The students have been getting lessons on the Hindi language, the Indian cooking style, dances, craft, politics, sociology, yoga, physiotherapy, ergonomics, and lifestyle, among other things. The students have also been taking part in workshops on coil-pottery, fabric identification, colouring and dyeing. As part of the month-long exchange programme, the international students will visit places of historical, religious, industrial and national significance in and around the state of Punjab.

The prime focus of the students’ learning is on the growing economy and the rich cultural heritage of India. LPU vice-president Aman Mittal said, “We are delighted to welcome the students of the University of Greenwich to the LPU campus. We are glad to give them an immersive cultural and educational experience. LPU has collaborations with numerous universities across the globe, and we are proud to have established a partnership with the University of Greenwich.”

We look forward to continuing to provide international exposure and learning opportunities for our students and to the students from the universities that have joined hands with us.”