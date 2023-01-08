LPU wins judo championship

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, January 7

Lovely Professional University (LPU) won the All-India Inter-University Judo Championship 2022-23 trophy in the male category. The five-day championship was held under the aegis of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) at the indoor stadium of LPU.

Nine hundred judokas from 179 universities across the country participated in competitions held under seven different weight categories. While LPU lifted the championship trophy, MDU Rohtak got the second place and University of Delhi remained in the third place. LPU’s players won six medals, namely two gold medals, two silver medals and two bronze medals in six categories.

LPU judokas Vikas Dalal and Jagtar won gold in below-73 and 90 kg categories; Deepak Mishra and Ritik clinched the silver in below-81 and above-100 kg categories; and Money and Abhinav bagged the bronze in below 60 and below 100 kg categories, respectively.

LPU Pro-Chancellor Rashmi Mittal congratulated the winners, and urged them to continue to strive for other higher-level national and international competitions to bringing glory to the university.