LPU’s pro-chancellor conferred with honorary Colonel rank

Phagwara, May 1

Lovely Professional University’s (LPU) Pro-Chancellor Rashmi Mittal was bestowed with the honorary rank of Colonel in the National Cadet Corps (NCC). The pro-chancellor is now Colonel ‘Commandant’ of the university NCC Wing as well. To mark the prestigious occasion, a ‘pipping ceremony’ was held at the infantry mess in New Delhi.

The ceremony was graced by Major General Rajiv Chhibber, SM, who invited LPU Chancellor Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal to be part of the event. Following tradition, Dr Mittal, accompanied by Maj Gen Chhibber and Brigadier IS Bhalla, had the privilege of adorning the coveted insignia on Rashmi’s shoulders.

The pro-chancellor was greeted with a grand welcome by hundreds of NCC students. With utmost dignity and decorum, the students presented her with a Guard of Honour, symbolising their respect for their esteemed Commandant. The event was attended by heads of all faculties, departments, and staff members, signifying the university’s support and pride in Rashmi’s achievement.

Expressing her gratitude, Colonel Rashmi Mittal delivered a heartfelt speech, acknowledging the immense honour bestowed upon her and the responsibilities it entails for the betterment of the country. “Wearing this beautiful uniform fills me with humility and deep gratitude for being named an honorary colonel in the Army. I cannot think of a higher honour I could have possibly received!”

She also shared her profound connection with the Army, having lived in the Jalandhar Cantonment. She expressed admiration for the Army’s values of structure, teamwork, and goal alignment, which serve as valuable lessons for all organisations.

