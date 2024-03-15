LS elections 2024: DC inspects strong rooms, counting centres

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 14

In view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal visited the strong rooms and counting centres and took stock of the ongoing arrangements.

The DC along with Additional Deputy Commissioner (G) Major Dr Amit Mahajan, AROs visited Government Arts and Sports College, State Patwar School, Director Land Records, Government Sports School, where strong rooms are to be set up for all nine Assembly constituencies.

He directed the assistant returning officers to ensure that all arrangements were made as per the guidelines of the EC at the strong rooms and counting centres.

Sarangal said after the end of voting procedure in the district, EVMs would be collected from different Assembly constituencies and would be kept in the strong room.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha