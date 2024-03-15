LS elections 2024: DC inspects strong rooms, counting centres

Jalandhar, March 14
In view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal visited the strong rooms and counting centres and took stock of the ongoing arrangements.
The DC along with Additional Deputy Commissioner (G) Major Dr Amit Mahajan, AROs visited Government Arts and Sports College, State Patwar School, Director Land Records, Government Sports School, where strong rooms are to be set up for all nine Assembly constituencies.
He directed the assistant returning officers to ensure that all arrangements were made as per the guidelines of the EC at the strong rooms and counting centres.
Sarangal said after the end of voting procedure in the district, EVMs would be collected from different Assembly constituencies and would be kept in the strong room.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha poll schedule to be announced tomorrow
The poll panel says a press conference to announce the sched...
Supreme Court says SBI should disclose electoral bonds numbers; issues notice to it
A Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud issues notice...
Supreme Court agrees to hear petitions against CAA on Tuesday
A Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud says th...
‘Apologise in 7 days or face defamation’: Sukhbir Badal slaps notice on Punjab CM Mann over private business remarks
SAD chief Sukhbir says have sent legal notice to Punjab CM M...
Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa booked under Pocso, faces allegation of sexual assault
The FIR has been filed against the former CM for allegedly s...