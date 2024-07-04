Lt Gen Chandpuria assumes command of Vajra Corps

Jalandhar, July 3
Lieutenant General Vijay B Nair, General Officer Commanding, Vajra Corps, handed over command of Vajra Corps to Lieutenant General Ajay Chandpuria on Monday.
Nair, an alumnus of NDA and IMA, had taken over the command of Vajra Corps on May 15 last year. During his command of the ‘Defenders of Punjab’, the General Officer’s inspiring leadership and transformative initiatives have optimised operational tenacity and administrative alacrity. He has led Vajra Corps ‘from the front’ enhancing the state of operational preparedness by focusing on military training and jointness with sister services.
