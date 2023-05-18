Lt Gen Vijay Nair assumes charge asVajra Corps GOC

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 17

Lieutenant General Vijay B Nair has taken charge as the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the prestigious Vajra Corps headquartered here.

A distinguished alumnus of Sainik School Kazhakootam, the National Defence Academy and the Indian Military Academy, Lieut Gen Nair was commissioned into an infantry battalion in June 1988; and had the privilege of commanding the same battalion with distinction from 2005 to 2008. He later commanded a brigade on the western sector, operationalised a sub-area on the northern borders and a division in Jammu and Kashmir.

In his career spanning 35 years, the GOC has a wide-ranging experience of command, staff and instructional appointments. Among other operational assignments, his tenure as part of the Indian Peace Keeping Forces in Sri Lanka, six tenures along the Line of Control and in counter-terrorist operations in Jammu and Kashmir were notable. His diverse staff experience includes general staff appointments along the Line of Control and in counter-terrorist environment, formulating a policy for defence cooperation with foreign armies and as Additional Quarter Master General; coordinating functions of various directorates. Prior to assuming command of the Vajra Corps, Lieut Gen Nair was the Chief of Staff at the Western Command.

On assuming charge, he paid an homage to the bravehearts who had made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. In a wreath-laying ceremony at the Vajra Shaurya Sthal to honour their martyrdom, he exhorted all ranks of the Corps to continue maintaining a high level of operational readiness and maintaining a high tempo of capability development.