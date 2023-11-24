Lucknow sports hostel, Jalandhar govt school lads seal semis berth in hockey

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 23

Government Model School, Jalandhar, defeated Guru Gobind Singh Sports College, Lucknow, (5-3) to enter the semi-finals of the 17th All-India Balwant Singh Kapur Hockey Tournament.

In the second quarterfinals of the tournament being played at the Olympian Surjit Hockey Stadium, State Sports Hostel, Lucknow, defeated Kasidih High School, Jamshedpur, (2-1) to secure a place in the semi-finals.

The first quarterfinal was played between Government Model School, Jalandhar, and Guru Gobind Singh Sports College, Lucknow. Gurpreet Singh of Jalandhar scored a goal in the 17th minute of the game to make the score 1-0. In the 19th minute, Lucknow’s Ajit Yadav equalised the score (1-1). In the 39th, 40th and 41st minutes of the game, Jalandhar’s Dilraj Singh, Manmeet Singh and Sahajpreet Singh scored goals to take the tally 4-1. Lucknow’s Assis Paul scored a goal in the 45th minute of the game taking the tally to 2-4. Manmeet Singh of Jalandhar scored a goal in the 47th minute of the game to take the tally to 5-2. In the 52nd minute of the game, Rahul Rajbhar of Lucknow scored a goal (3-5), but could not save the match. Shahid Thakur of Government Model School, Jalandhar, was adjudged the best player. He was awarded with a hockey stick.

The second quarterfinal match was played between Kasidih High School, Jamshedpur, and State Sports Hostel, Lucknow. In the 18th minute of the game, Jamshedpur’s Ujwal Pal scored a field goal to take the tally 1-0. In the 39th minute of the game, Lucknow’s captain Sujith Kumar scored a field goal to level the score (1-1). In the 49th minute of the game, Siddhant Singh from Lucknow scored a decisive goal to make the score 2-1, winning the match and making it to the semi-finals. Lucknow’s Ketan Khushwaha was adjudged the man of the match and was awarded with a hockey stick.

