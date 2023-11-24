Lucknow sports hostel, Jalandhar govt school lads seal semis berth in hockey

Jalandhar, November 23
Government Model School, Jalandhar, defeated Guru Gobind Singh Sports College, Lucknow, (5-3) to enter the semi-finals of the 17th All-India Balwant Singh Kapur Hockey Tournament.
Roll of honour
- Lucknow’s Ketan Khushwaha was adjudged the man of the match and was awarded with a hockey stick.
- Shahid Thakur of Government Model School, Jalandhar, was adjudged the best player. He was awarded with a hockey stick.
In the second quarterfinals of the tournament being played at the Olympian Surjit Hockey Stadium, State Sports Hostel, Lucknow, defeated Kasidih High School, Jamshedpur, (2-1) to secure a place in the semi-finals.
The first quarterfinal was played between Government Model School, Jalandhar, and Guru Gobind Singh Sports College, Lucknow. Gurpreet Singh of Jalandhar scored a goal in the 17th minute of the game to make the score 1-0. In the 19th minute, Lucknow’s Ajit Yadav equalised the score (1-1). In the 39th, 40th and 41st minutes of the game, Jalandhar’s Dilraj Singh, Manmeet Singh and Sahajpreet Singh scored goals to take the tally 4-1. Lucknow’s Assis Paul scored a goal in the 45th minute of the game taking the tally to 2-4. Manmeet Singh of Jalandhar scored a goal in the 47th minute of the game to take the tally to 5-2. In the 52nd minute of the game, Rahul Rajbhar of Lucknow scored a goal (3-5), but could not save the match. Shahid Thakur of Government Model School, Jalandhar, was adjudged the best player. He was awarded with a hockey stick.
The second quarterfinal match was played between Kasidih High School, Jamshedpur, and State Sports Hostel, Lucknow. In the 18th minute of the game, Jamshedpur’s Ujwal Pal scored a field goal to take the tally 1-0. In the 39th minute of the game, Lucknow’s captain Sujith Kumar scored a field goal to level the score (1-1). In the 49th minute of the game, Siddhant Singh from Lucknow scored a decisive goal to make the score 2-1, winning the match and making it to the semi-finals. Lucknow’s Ketan Khushwaha was adjudged the man of the match and was awarded with a hockey stick.
