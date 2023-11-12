Lucky winners of HPCL campaign awarded prizes

Jalandhar, November 11
HPCL organised a sales campaign at a filling station here. Executive Director (Retail) of HPCL, Sandeep Maheshwari, in the presence of senior officials and dealers of the corporation, handed over exciting prizes including car, motorcycles, LED smart TVs, washing machines, microwaves and smart watches to the lucky winners of the sales campaign.
HPCL officials informed that the campaign was organised at selected retail outlets of the corporation in eight districts (Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur and Nawanshahr) of northern Punjab.
Selection of the lucky winners was done through an online draw of lots. Tarsem Shashi, winner of the car, said it was hard for him to believe that he had been so lucky. Zonal head of HPCL, Balaji Anandan and Chief Regional Manager Banay Singh, congratulated the winners and expressed their greetings for the festival season.
