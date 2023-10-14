Ludhiana doc booked under NDPS Act

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, October 13

Ludhiana-based doctor Gagandeep Singh has been booked under the NDPS Act for illegal and unauthorised dispensation of de-addiction medicines from a hospital. An FIR was registered at the city police station, Nawanshahr, on the complaint of the Drug Control Officer Inspector on the recovery of 100 sublingual tablets of Addnok-N (Buprenorphine HCl Naloxone HCL).

The police said Kuldeep Kumar was arrested in the case. During the police remand, he disclosed that he had bought the tablets from an unknown source of Ludhiana for his self-consumption and was selling it to other addicts. His lawyer produced a bill and prescription slip of a Ludhiana hospital. Upon verification, it came to light that the prescription was given by Dr Gagandeep Singh of Ludhiana.

In his statement, the doctor said Kuldeep procured the tablets from him on September 27. But on the contrary, his registration at OOAT government centre according to the government website was done on September 29 while he was in police custody. The doctor was yet to be arrested.

