Ludhiana, Jalandhar teams win hockey league matches on Day 2

Jalandhar, July 1

Two matches were played at the Olympian Surjit Hockey Stadium here on the second day of the Punjab Hockey League – 2024, being organised jointly by Round Glass and Hockey Punjab.

In the first match, PIS, Ludhiana, defeated SGPC Hockey Academy, Amritsar, (3-2), while Surjit Hockey Academy, Jalandhar, defeated PIS, Mohali, (4-2) in another match of the day.

In the first league match, PIS, Ludhiana, gave a tough fight to SGPC Hockey Academy, Amritsar. Harshdeep Singh of SGPC scored a field goal in the third minute of the game to make the score 1-0. In the next minute, Ludhiana’s Mahabir Singh equalised the score by converting the penalty corner into a goal.

In the seventh minute, Mohammad Adil of Ludhiana scored a field goal to make the score 2-1. SGPC’s Harmanpreet Singh equalised the score by hitting a goal in the 27th minute.

In the 29th minute of the game, Ludhiana’s Karanjot Singh scored a penalty corner to make the score 3-2. None of the teams could score after half time.

Ludhiana’s goalkeeper Jashandeep Singh was given the best player award. He was honoured with a hockey stick. SGPC Hockey Academy has three points after two matches and PIS, Ludhiana, has three points after one match.

In the second match, Surjit Academy’s Gursimranpreet Singh scored a field goal to make the score 1-0. In the 15th minute of the game, Kushal Sharma scored a penalty corner to make the score 2-0. In the 28th minute of the game, Mohali’s Jashan Gill converted a penalty corner to make the score 1-2.

In the 46th minute of the game, Mohali’s captain Gurman Singh scored a goal to level the score (2-2). In the 54th minute of the game, Gurvinder Singh of Surjit Academy scored to make the score 3-2. In the last minute, Gurvinder Singh scored another goal to make the score 4-2.

Surjit Hockey Academy has 5 points after two matches and PIS, Mohali, lost two matches in a row and is yet to open its account.

Next matches of the league round will be played on July 6 and 7 at the International Hockey Stadium in Mohali.

