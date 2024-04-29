Ludhiana youth held for kidnapping minor

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, April 28

The Shahkot police have arrested a youth on the charge of kidnapping a minor.

Investigating officer (IO) Parwindar Singh said the suspect had been identified as Sharafat Ali, a resident of Koom Kalan in Ludhiana district.

In his complaint to the police, Bhattu, a resident of Dera in Shahkot, said the suspect kidnapped her minor daughter by inducing her.

The IO said a case under Sections 363 (kidnapping), 366-A (procuration of minor girl), and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC had been registered against the suspect.

