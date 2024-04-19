Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: The Training and Placement Committee of Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus, School of Management, organised an education-cum-heritage visit to Kasauli for students of MBA-II and MBA IV. The popular hill station of Himachal Pradesh captured every heart with its majestic mountains. The students visited Baptist Christ Church, Army Station, Manki Point and sunset point where they enjoyed the beauty of nature. They got to learn about the different species found in the forest, the rules and regulations of the Army. Then they also visited the Hanuman temple to seek blessings for the upcoming end semester exams. Dr Inderpal Singh (Dean Management Studies), Dr Tarunjit Singh, Dhriti and Manishu from the department accompanied the students.

Eklavya School

Eklavya School celebrated Ram Navami on campus. Primary students participated in slogan writing and painting competitions. Posters and slogans were made on several topics by the students of classes IV and V. Chairman of Eklavya School JK Gupta appreciated the students participating in these competition.

Kamla Nehru Public School

To seek the blessings of Almighty for the new academic session, hawan yajna was performed at Kamla Nehru Public School. Arya Samaj members performed the yajna with the sacred rites and rituals. Principal along with educators participated in the ceremony. Principal PK Dhillon emphasised the significance of the hawan yajna, stating it is performed annually to invoke divine blessings for a successful academic year.

Sant Baba Bhag Singh University

Sant Baba Bhag Singh University and Gulmohar Eco Club, GPS Machaki Mal Singh, Faridkot, jointly organised a three-day nature camp. Under Environment Education Programme of Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India. The camp was organised under the patronage of Executive Director Dr JK Arora. The participants took a pledge to save nature from degradation, which was administered by Dr Shalu. In the evening session, the students were taken to a botanical garden and agriculture fields in the campus to train them in nature photography, leaf arrangement and flower arrangement. An exhibition of photographs of wild animals and plants was also arranged for the participants and other students of university. On the second day the M Sc and B Sc (Honours) Agriculture students visited Nature Retreat Chohal, Takhni-Rehmapur Wildlife Sanctuary and Damsel Dam in the Hoshiarpur district.

Ivy World School

Ivy World School organised a ‘trash to treasure’ activity for students of classes IV to VIII. The initiative aimed to foster creativity, environmental awareness and hands-on learning to encourage students to transform waste materials into innovative products using ingenuity and teamwork. The students unleashed their creativity by repurposing waste materials into unique and functional products. From discarded paper and plastic to old fabric and cardboard, students demonstrated their resourcefulness by transforming trash into valuable treasures.

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya organised a three-day international workshop on Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) and IP Management for Startups. The workshop facilitated discussions on the nuances of IPR and provided essential knowledge about legal frameworks and policies for IP management. More than 950 participants from 23 states, along with participants from Philippines, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Indonesia and other countries enthusiastically participated. Dr Kapil Arya, Principal Scientist, CSIR-IMMT, New Delhi, addressed the participants and discussed various aspects of IPR and IP management, emphasising on trademarks, copyrights, patents and their significance for startups. He also shed light on trademark selection, benefits, branding, filing patents, design filing, copyright filing and infringement.

BBK DAV college

Amritsar: The students of BBK DAV College for Women excelled at the GNDU examinations. Simranjeet Kaur of B Voc (fashion technology) Semester V (85.7%) stood first in the university and Jaspreet Kaur of B Voc (fashion technology) Semester V (85.2%) stood second. Principal Dr Pushpinder Walia congratulated the students for their performances in the exams and encouraged them to keep up their good performance. Dean (Academics) Dr Simardeep, Cheena Gupta, Head, Department of Design and others blessed the students for their upcoming ventures.

Spring Dale Senior School

To mark the ongoing fire safety week, a drill was organised for the staff and students of Spring Dale Senior School in association with the fire safety department. Spring Dale Educational Society Chairman Sahiljit Singh Sandhu said a team from the fire safety department led by senior fire officers, Arun Saini, Dilbagh Singh and Joginder Singh visited the school to address the students of the pre-college wing. During the interactive session, the students were introduced to the different kinds of fires — electrical, chemical and kitchen fire etc. They were also taught how to identify and use a relevant fire extinguisher depending upon the type of fire. During the engaging session queries raised by the students were also answered. Principal Rajiv Kumar Sharma said the school adhered to hazard safety protocols enlisted by the CBSE and that hazard safety drills were a regular part of the school’s safety and security procedures.

DAV public school

DAV Public School celebrated World Heritage Day on April 18, a day dedicated to raise awareness about the importance of preserving our cultural and natural heritage. The students highlighted the significance of the day by delivering speech and reciting poems to instill a sense of appreciation for our rich heritage among students. Regional officer Punjab zone (A) Dr Neelam Kamra and school manager Dr Pushpinder Walia conveyed their blessings and greetings to the students and teachers. She said such celebrations aimed to foster a deeper awareness for our heritage and emphasised on redoubling our efforts to conserve culture and heritage for future generations. Principal Dr Pallavi Sethi conveyed her best wishes to the students and said on World Heritage Day let us reaffirm our commitment to safeguarding our shared heritage and promote a culture of preservation and appreciation.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kasauli