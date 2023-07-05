MA English (Second semester): Change of question paper disconcerts LPU students

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, July 4

Students of MA English (Second semester) distance education course from Lovely Professional University (LPU) have alleged that they got an out-of-syllabus question paper today at their examination centre in Mohali.

The students, mostly professionals doing the course for skill enhancement and promotions, said they were to appear for the ‘Teaching aptitude’ test. They said that when they reached their centre, they got a question paper which they started to attempt. “Almost 30 minutes later, an invigilator came and said that the subject code of the question paper was not correct, and hence, we would get a new set of question papers,” said the students.

The students said that they were shocked to see the new question paper. “The questions in the new paper were completely different from that in the e-book that we were asked to download from the portal for preparations. All the students who had come prepared with the study material available from the portal were disappointed and apprised the invigilators of the problem. We were told that we would get grace marks. But we are not convinced. We do not want grace marks for we had come prepared for the examination,” they said, adding that they had sent e-mails to the LPU but had got no response till this evening.

Aman Mittal, Director, Public Relations, LPU, said, “We have an SOP for examination-related problems. Our staff will get feedback from the students. The distance education team will surely work upon the error, if any, and ensure that the students do not suffer.”