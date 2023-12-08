Machinery used in illegal mining seized

Hoshiarpur, December 7
In a crackdown on illegal mining, the district police and a team of the Mining Department launched a major operation around 5 am today at the Lachowal Chadiyal village choe on the Hoshiarpur-Tanda road. On seeing the team of officials, the suspects doing illegal mining fled from the spot.
The police impounded six trucks and two JCB machines left on the spot by the suspects doing illegal mining. DSP Talwinder said acting on the instructions of SSP Surendra Lamba, all machinery was impounded and parked at the Bullowal police station.
Executive Engineer Damandeep Singh Gill said a case had been registered under the Mining Act against the suspects. He said the suspects would be identified. Action would be taken against them soon, he added.
